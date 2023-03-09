Raymond Wheeler

A celebration of life for Ray will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, starting at 2:30 p.m. at the Brainerd American Legion Post.

Raymond Claude Wheeler passed away January 18, 2023.

Ray was born in Brainerd on March 9, 1949, to Ernest Sr. and Elaine (Leivold) Wheeler. He grew up in Brainerd, and was a lifelong resident and worked for Potlatch for many years.

He served his country with distinction as an infantryman during the Vietnam War and was a very proud Army veteran.

Ray loved his Harleys and went on numerous rides with local bikers even to Sturgis a number of times.

Ray is survived by his sisters, Mary (Jim Wilson) Wheeler, Bonnie Elliott; brothers, Ernest (Josie) Wheeler Jr., Leonard Wheeler as well as many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Donna and Penny; and wife, Carolyn (Getty) Wheeler.

It would be remiss not to mention Thunder and Lightening, Ray’s constant companions for years and of Patriot Assistance Dogs out of Detroit Lakes as they provide excellent services to veterans.