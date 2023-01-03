Rhodora M. Halverson

Rhodora (Rhodie) M. Halverson, 91, of Brainerd, passed away peacefully with family on Tuesday December 27th, 2022, at Our Lady of Peace Hospice facility in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Rhodie was born in Tracy, Minnesota on April 17, 1931, to Mabel (Anderson) and Albert (Al) Larson. She married her high school sweetheart, Milton (Milt) E Halverson, in San Francisco, on January 14, 1952. Rhodie and Milt celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in January 2022 and have cherished

their spiritual growth with First Lutheran Church in Brainerd. Rhodie was devoted to volunteering in the Brainerd area. She was recognized for her contributions by the Bethany Good Samaritan Nursing Home and numerous other non-profit organizations. She was active with First Lutheran Church Brainerd, The Center, an avid card player (particularly Bridge), and knitted countless dishcloths, blankets, and so much more! She spent her life away from Brainerd but relocated back to Brainerd in the mid-1990s and was genuinely happy to be home. Rhodie was the family matriarch and cherished her final years with family

and friends. Rhodie is preceded in death by her husband Milton Halverson, daughter Susan Belair (Halverson), her parents, Mabel and Albert Larson and sister Lois Mogensen. She will be deeply missed by; sons, Tom (Kathleen) Halverson, Scott Halverson; 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; brother, Ron (Liz) Larson, and son-in-law, David Belair. Services will be held at First Lutheran Church Brainerd on Saturday January 14th, 2023, at 4:00 pm with a visitation at 3:00 pm and luncheon at 5:00 pm. Rhodie will be interned with Milton at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, Minnesota, at a future date. Interment prayers will be administered by Pastor Patty immediately following the service.

