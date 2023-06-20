Rich Yeager

William Richard Yeager, age 72, of Brainerd passed away on May 24, 2023, at Essentia Health in Fargo. Rich was born in Brainerd on May 27, 1951, to Richard & Joan (Beasley) Yeager. He served his county in the US Navy, which he was very proud of. He married Loretta Gerhardt on August 27, 2000. Rich loved the outdoors, especially golfing, hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed playing Texas Hold’em at the Casino.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Loretta; children, JoAnna Moldenhaur, Tony Limogianni, Kristy (Rod) Spreeman, Kelly (Chuck) Mankowski, and Katie (Travis) Gerhardt; siblings, Doug (Cindy) Yeager, Philip (JoAnne) Yeager, Kathy (James) Henderson and Jackie (Kevin) Gaffney; 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Rich is preceded in death by his mother, Joan Eismen; father, Richard R. Yeager; brother, Gary Yeager; son, Douglas Yeager; and grandson, Nicholas Mouldenhaur.

Graveside services for Rich will be private at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Brainerd VFW at 1PM on June 27, 2023.

www.halvorsontaylor.com