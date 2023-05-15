Richard Breen

Richard (Dick) Breen was born in Niche, North Dakota to James and Agnes Breen on June 17, 1938. He grew up in Hillsboro, North Dakota and attended St. John’s University, where he played basketball and studied political science. After graduation in 1960, he attended the University of Minnesota Law School.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd. Family and friends are invited to gather prior to the service beginning at 9:30 a.m. A luncheon and interment at St. Thomas of the Pines Cemetery to follow.

Dick married Katherine (Kay) Cummings in September 1962, and they made their home in Minneapolis until he graduated from law school the following year. He served two years in the Army Intelligence Corps during the Vietnam War.

Dick began his career as an attorney in Brainerd in 1965 and practiced there until his retirement in 2010. During his career, he argued and won a case before the Minnesota Supreme Court that has been a favorable precedent for personal injury law ever since. As an active member of St. Francis Catholic Church, he served on many parish committees. He was also active in many civic organizations, including the founding boards of Central Lakes Community College and Camp Confidence. He was a proud and active member of Alcoholics Anonymous for over 37 years and helped many others find and maintain sobriety through A.A. and Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers. Those who knew him loved his curious mind, passion for sports, and a sharp wit that stayed with him until the very end. He also did more charitable giving than he would ever admit.

He is survived by his wife, Kay, and five children: Thomas (Susan), Greg (Janelle), John (Beth Ann), William (Molly), and Shelly; nine grandchildren: Taylor (Katie), Aidan (Alyssa), Joseph (Abigail), Nicholas (Stormy), Jack, Henry (Ava), Jude, Audrey, and Willa; five great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, his brother Robert, sister-in-law Judy Ryan, and brother-in-law Kevin Cummings (Faunille).

Arrangements have been completed by Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.