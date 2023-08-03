Richard “Dick” Kraklau, 77, lifelong Brainerd resident, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023.

Dick was born February 16, 1946, in Brainerd, the son of Clifford and Marie (Wally) Kraklau. After high school, Dick joined the Peace Corps. His training was helpful when he was drafted into the US Army not much later. He served his country for two years with one year in Vietnam - and experience that forever changed him. When he returned home, he appreciated his solitude and enjoyed working alongside his brother, Patrick, for many years on the farm they shared. He had a passion for fishing and liked a good fish fry and an occasional beer. Dick’s sweet tooth meant he was not often without a candy bar in his pocket or ice cream in his freezer.

He will be missed by his siblings, Roy (Lorraine) Kraklau, Patrick Kraklau, Frank (Kathleen) Kraklau, and Barbara (Jerry) Dosh, all of the Brainerd Lakes Area, Joseph (Denise) Kraklau and Thomas (Sharlene) Kraklau, of Illinois, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Fred; and sister and brother-in-law, Anna and Melvin Kittoe.

