Richard Lane

Richard Eugene Lane, age 80, of Brainerd, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Essentia - St Joseph’s Medical Center. Richard was born on February 1, 1942, in Philip, South Dakota, to Arthur & Alma (Whittaker) Lane.

Richard loved to talk and travel. He served his country in the US Air Force in the early 60’s.

Family remembering him are his children, Kerry Lane, Chris Epperson and Tammy Lane; siblings, Robert (Celeste) Lane, Donna Donek and Gary (Linda) Lane; 5 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Betty Hochstein and Dorothy Little.

A memorial service for Richard will be held in the Summer of 2023.