Richard Glenn Moore Jr, 68, of Brainerd, MN, passed away June 29th 2023, surrounded by his family.

Richard was a kind and thoughtful soul and will be missed and remembered by the many lives he touched; he was taken too soon.

Richard is survived by his wife Pamela Moore (Persells), his daughters Jodi Maxson, Christy Moore, Jessica Moore (Aaron Beach), son Andrew Moore (Feather Contreras), 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, his siblings, Diane Rorvig, Barb (Albie) Bertolas, Dan (Lori) Moore, Loretta (Jim) Rasmussen, Joyce Moore, Laurence (Shari) Moore, Sharon (John) Bourgeois, many nieces and nephews, cousins, and caring friends.

Richard is preceded in death by his father Richard Moore and mother Eileen Moore (Frink).

A celebration of life will be held on his birthday July 17th, 2023 at 1pm at the Crosby Memorial Park.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.