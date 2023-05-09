Richard Polsfuss

Richard F (Dick) Polsfuss

Dick was born in St Paul to Richard H and Helen (Gauthier) Polsfuss on August 1, 1927.He went home to meet His Lord and Savior, Jesus on May 7, 2023 at home surrounded by family.

In his early years Dick attended schools in Rockford and Brownton, Minnesota. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis. While in high school he worked in a defense manufacturing plant. Post graduation he joined the US Army during World War II.

After discharge from the service Dick attended Macalester College and worked for Monroe Calculating Company as a service technician. He met Martha Fox on February 14, 1951 on a service call. They were married two years later February 14, 1953 at Milan Presbyterian Church.

Dick and Martha moved to Minneapolis, and later to Minnetonka where they lived for 43 years, raising three children: Rick, Lori, and David.

In 1963 Dick started his own calculator repair company - Foremost Business Systems. He poured his life into the business. Dick loved interaction with employees and customers. He was known for his positive attitude, always looking forward to work. He arrived to work early, even before the employees. Dick enjoyed every day. He learned to fly small aircraft and used this to fly his plane for work and pleasure. In 1996 he and Martha retired and moved to their Sylvan Lake home.

Many happy days were spent with family at the cabin on Lower Sylvan Lake fishing, hunting, and snowmobiling. He liked to remember the fishing and hunting trips with his buddies and sons to the Arctic Circle; James Bay, Canada; South Dakota and especially pheasant and deer hunting in Minnesota. He was awarded trophies for his expertise in trapshooting and golf.

Dick loved his Lord Jesus and was an active member in many Christian groups including Zion Lutheran Church in Hopkins, Bible Study Fellowship (BSF) in Edina, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Baxter, and Living Savior Lutheran Church in Lake Shore. He facilitated a Bible study for younger working men at 6:30 AM Burger King. During his retirement years, Dick volunteered in Radiation Therapy at St Joseph’s Hospital in Brainerd where he was uniquely qualified to minister to those with cancer, having himself previously survived a bout with cancer.

Dick was that special person who readily made friends. He would listen and talk with anyone, anywhere.

He was so proud of his children and grandchildren’s accomplishments and was quick to tell them so. He loved those great grandchildren, quietly watching their activities.

Dick is survived by his wife Martha; children Rick (Doreen), Lori (Baird), and David (Laurie); grandchildren Clint, Ryan (Claire), Johanna (Kellen), Emma, Brett (Emily), Kevin (Anna), Sarah, Michael and Dan; great grandchildren Acacia, Sequoia, Ryan, Karly, Claire and Wyatt; niece and nephew Joy and John and their families; and honorary ‘second daughter’ Aimee Jambor and family. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, June.

Funeral service will be at 11am on Friday, May 12th at Living Savior Lutheran Church, Lake Shore with a visitation starting one hour prior to the service and a luncheon to follow. A private family interment will be held at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Living Savior Endowment Fund or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Chapel, Baxter.