Richard Theis

Richard C. Theis, age 84, of Pine River, MN, was born July 16, 1938 and passed away on April 5, 2023. He was born and raised in Little Falls, MN, and lived in Crystal, MN, until his retirement. He proudly served in the U.S. Army.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia; his parents, Matt and Ava Theis; and his sister, Mary. He is survived by his children: Deborah (Steve) Smegal, Barbara Russell, Susan (Paul) Stevens, Thomas (Julia) Theis, Tim (Gabriela) Theis; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM on Friday, April 28, at Immaculate Heart Catholic Church, 35208 Co. Rd. 37, Crosslake, MN, with lunch to follow. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass. A private family burial will be held at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Arrangements with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.