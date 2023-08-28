Richard W. Northburg

Richard William “Rich” Northburg, age 58 of Deerwood died unexpectedly on August 25, 2023 at the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby. He was born in Crosby on November 7, 1964 to Darrel and Patsy (Isensee) Northburg. Rich married Nancy Boyd on April 26, 2008 in Bennetville, MN. He was a retired operator with International Union of Operating Engineers and was a member of the Local 49 B with 37 years of service.

Rich was an avid fisherman... summer or winter, reel or spear... it didn’t matter. He was a man of his word who was fun-loving and generous, always ready to help friends and strangers alike. He loved collecting antique automobiles and was always convincing Nancy about his latest, greatest scheme or project. More than anything, Rich loved his family, especially attending the grandkids’ events & activities. Above all, Nancy was the center of his life: buying her things (whether she liked it or not!), going places with her, or just spending time together.

Rich is survived by his wife Nancy; his mother, Pasty Northburg of Crosby; step son, Christopher (Germaine) Burgwald of Sioux Falls, SD; step daughters, Jenny (Eric) Thommes of Rice and Beth (Jonathan) Hachey of Crosby; his sister, Lynnette (Rick) Grady of Ironton; 10 step grandchildren, Elena, Bradley, Nathan, Karl, Noelle, Samantha, Alexi, Annika, Mercedes and Simon.

Preceding Rich in death are his father; his sister, Kimberly Olander and step son, Cody Sullivan.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 31, 2023 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Crosby. Burial will be at the Lakewood Cemetery in Crosby. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.