Ricky “Rick” Lee Karsch, beloved husband, father, Papa, son, brother, uncle and friend, went to his eternal home in heaven on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Funeral services will be Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM at The Waters Church, Sartell, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday. Interment will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. The service can be live streamed from The Waters Church webpage.

Rick was born in St Cloud, MN on October 22, 1965 to Lee and Pat (Schmidt) Karsch. He lived most of his younger life in Avon, MN, graduating from Rocori high school in 1984. Rick married his soulmate, Kimberly (Ostrander) Karsch on March 12, 1988, making their home in Watab Township (Rice) where they happily raised their family and where he lived the remainder of his much too short life.

Rick had a strong work ethic, taking pride in being the best employee he could be and in providing for his family. He worked in the LTL industry, driving for Quast Transfer, Vitran Express and Central Transport for over 30 years. For the last 3 years of his life, he was blessed to be “Mr. Rick”, a Custodian at Rice Elementary. He had great love for the students, often referring to them as his “other grandkids”. He had great love for the teachers and staff and considered many to be his “work daughters”.

Rick’s infectious, genuine self, made him truly one of a kind. He never tried to impress anyone, yet he left an impression on everyone. He was instantly adored by all from the moment they met him. His quick wit, sincere kindness, and bullheadedness, as well as his unaltered, God-given appearance will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

Rick loved spending time with his kids and grandchildren, saying he was making up for the many years he lost as a parent behind the wheel of a truck. He loved the outdoors; four-wheeling, fishing, kayaking. His greatest passion that defined his very being on earth, was his love of riding motorcycles. He called this his “happy place”. He often said, if God found him worthy, he would take him to his forever home while riding with the “sun on his face and the wind at his back”, quickly and painlessly. God did find him worthy and granted his final wish exactly as he’d wanted it.

Rick leaves behind his “better half” of 35 years, Kim; daughters, Jessica (Emmet) Karsch-Strassburg and Johanna (Cory) Nordmann; seven cherished grandchildren: Justin, Shelby, Rosalie, Colin, Zoey, Lucas and Fiona; mother Patricia (Schmidt) Karsch; siblings: Randy (Bonnie) Karsch, Joan (Tim) Elfering, Jane (Brian) Skaggs; mother-in-law, Darlene Ostrander; sister-in-law, Michele (Randy) Olmscheid; “other” brother-in-law, Leon Ritter; many nieces and nephews; “best buddies”, Greg Will and Dave Watts; and honorary sons, Justin and Bobby Naab.

He is preceded in death by father, Leander Karsch, father-in-law Charles Ostrander, brother-in-law Shawn Ostrander, grandparents, Alex and Sophia Karsch and Elmer and Marion Schmidt, and his other soulmate, Timothy Naab.