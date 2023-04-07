Rita Elyea

Rita L. V. Elyea passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on April 4, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Medical Center. Services will be held 11am on June 3rd at Living Saviors Lutheran Church in Lakeshore with a visitation starting one hour prior. Interment will be held at a later date at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery.

Rita was born on April 1, 1935, to Harry and Doreen (Hanks) Phelps in Winchcombe, Gloucestershire, England. She married Lester Elyea on February 28, 1959.

Rita lived in several places around the world while Lester was in the Airforce until 1978 when they moved to Merrifield. Rita was a homemaker; she made all the clothing for the kids. She was an election judge for many years. Rita will be missed by all who knew her.

Rita is survived by her husband Lester; sons, Glenn (Terry), Leroy (Jackie); grandchildren, Adam (Clare), Wade (Krista), Ryan, and Paige; great grandchildren, Donovan, Brielle, Evan, and Parker; and family pet Leland. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Alan; and sister Marion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.