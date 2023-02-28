RoAnn Sue Schroeder, 75, of Nisswa, passed away on February 25, 2023. There are no funeral services planned at this time.

RoAnn was born on January 15, 1948, in Bloomington, Indiana to Chester and Dona (Stoneman) Brown. She graduated from High School and was married to Eugene Carl Schroeder on April 3, 1971. Together they had one daughter, Thirza. RoAnn worked at Nortech for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

RoAnn is survived by her husband Eugene; daughter Thirza (Eric) Gertzen of Albertville; grandson Kaden Gertzen; siblings David Brown, Matt Brown, Scott Allshouse, Mark Allshouse, and LuJane Hansen; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, stepdad Bertrand “Bert” Allshouse, and brother Walter Stoneman “Stoney” Brown.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.