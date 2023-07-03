Robert “Bill” Ingvoldstad

Robert William “Bill” Ingvoldstad passed away peacefully at home in Pequot Lakes, MN, on June 30, 2023. Bill was born in Decorah, Iowa to Dagmar Marie and Robert Kenneth Ingvoldstad on January 28, 1936. He graduated from St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN in 1958 and Luther Seminary in St. Paul, MN in 1962.

Bill married Sharon Gravdahl on September 2, 1961, in Pequot Lakes, MN. They were married for nearly 62 years. Bill was ordained as a Lutheran minister in Decorah, IA on September 2, 1962, and began his ministry in Kensington, MN, continuing in Madelia, MN, Hutchinson, MN and Storden, MN where the family stayed for nearly 12 years. Bill continued to minister in Kimball, SD and retired from full time work in Veblen, SD in 1997. He worked as an interim pastor in Outing, MN and a contract minister in rural Pine River, MN that lasted 15 years. Bill performed weddings, baptisms and funerals through the years as the “Gravdahl family chaplain”.

Bill and Sharon were blessed with 3 daughters: Anne Ingvoldstad, Lynn Ingvoldstad and Jane Abraham (Eric). They have 6 grandchildren: Charles Metz, Alaina Metz, Alexander Thomson (Charlotte), Ryan Abraham, Ethan Abraham and Emily Abraham, and great-granddaughters Chloe Thomson and Amelia Thomson.

Bill was a private pilot for 50 years and was a lover of reading and classical music. He had a witty sense of humor and liked to watch Viking football on Sunday afternoons. He sang in the St. Olaf Chapel Choir and multiple choral groups in Minnesota and South Dakota. Bill even performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City! He also performed in community plays and musicals and played the clarinet.

Bill is survived by Sharon and their daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and his brother, Carl Peter Ingvoldstad (Mary Beth). He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Paul and sister-in-law, Mert Ingvoldstad.

Bill was well-loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Services will be 1 PM on Wednesday, July 5, at Lutheran Church of the Cross, Nisswa. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Gravdahl Family Cemetery, rural Pequot Lakes. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes.