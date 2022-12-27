Robert G. Billman, age 57, of Brainerd, died on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Essentia Health - St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Nelson-Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd. Family and friends are invited to gather for one hour prior to the service and on Monday evening from 5-7:00 p.m.

Robert was born on September 28, 1965, in Stillwater and adopted by Robert and Verla (Haney) Billman. He graduated from Brainerd High School in 1984 and went on to graduate with a bachelor’s degree from St. Cloud State University. Rob’s career in the construction industry started early on when he built his first house alongside his father. His creativity also led him to woodworking, gardening and creating other forms of art. He was caring, talented, intelligent, had a witty sense of humor, was a great role model to his sons, and nobody would complain if they received a can of his homemade sauerkraut.

Rob is survived by his two sons, Tucker and Jediah Billman; stepsons, Levi and Cody Bock; father, Robert Billman; significant other and best friend, Brenda Simmonds; siblings, Kerry (Gary) Gabrelcik, Becky (Jerry) Hummel, Lori (Bruce) Thramer; beloved fur friend, August; and many nieces, nephews and other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mothers, Verla and Irene Billman; and siblings, Lonnie Viehauser and Vicky Johnson.

Arrangements are with the Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.