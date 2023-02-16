Robert (Bob) Beard, age 88, passed away on February 13, 2023, after living 10 years with Alzheimer’s disease. He was born on July 10, 1935, in White Bear Lake, MN to Kay and Lovatt Beard. He was raised in St. Paul, and he graduated from Murray High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the Army and served as an office clerk in Fort Smith, Arkansas. After serving in the Army, he attended Minneapolis School of Business.

On August 4, 1956, Bob married his high school sweetheart Rita (Pedersen) Beard. They were married for 66 wonderful years. Bob spent most of his professional career working at Pillsbury in the IT department and then Employee Benefits. He retired from AIC (Analysts International) where he did computer consulting.

Bob and Rita retired to Lake Washburn in Outing, MN in 1990. They spent 23 years there. They were both very involved in Lions. Bob served as secretary and president of the Lakers Lions Club and also served as District Governor and Council Chair for District 5M-9. Bob and Rita traveled throughout the district educating Lions Clubs about diabetes. Together, they worked to establish the diabetes education center at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby.

Bob had a strong faith and was very involved in Cursillo and church ministry. He served on the vestry at Messiah Episcopal Church in St. Paul and Christ Episcopal Church in Grand Rapids. He was also an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Crosby.

He is survived by wife Rita and daughter Brenda (Richard) Conley of Duluth. A public celebration of life will be held later this spring in Duluth; please visit www.dfhduluth.com to sign the online resister book. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E 2nd, St. Duluth MN 55805, 218-727-3555. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association. Donations can be made online at act.alz.org/goto/beard or checks can be made out to the Alzheimer’s Association c/o Brenda Conley, 20 Village Dr. #209, Proctor, MN 55810.