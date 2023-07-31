Robert ‘Bob’ Breitling, 76, of Brainerd, passed away on July 26, 2023, at Regency Hospital in Minneapolis.

Funeral Services for Bob will be held on Saturday August 5, 2023, at 11:00am at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter.

Friends and family are invited to gather on Friday August 4, 2023, from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, and also one hour prior to the start of the service on Saturday. Interment will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN.

Bob was born to Robert and Lauretta (Palmersheim) Breitling on April 27, 1947, in Milwaukee, WI. After graduating from high school, Bob enlisted in the United States Army in 1966. He served in support of Operation Desert Storm and was honorably discharged in 1992 as a Captain. He worked at the Burlington Northern Railroad with his father and worked as a Technician at Camp Ripley.

Bob was a very talented, local ‘Mr. Fix-It’ guy. He could fix just about anything and enjoyed a challenging job. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycle trips, traveling, gardening, and was a great storyteller. Bob was a stranger to none, a proud Patriot and Veteran.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marilyn, his children Lori (CJ Hoffart) and Mike Breitling, his siblings Laurene ‘Reenie’ Breitling-Hollister(Kenn), Ken(Susan) Breitling, and Diane Hardy, nieces, nephews, extended family, and his cat Rascal.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter