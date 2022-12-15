Robert “Bob” Happke, 85 year old resident of Pierz, MN passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Pierz, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN with Father David Maciej officiating and Father Kenneth Popp con-celebrating. Burial will take place in St. John Nepomuk Parish Cemetery in Lastrup, MN. A visitation will be held from 9:30-11:30 A.M. on Saturday at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN. Office of the Dead prayer service will be at 9:15 A.M. on Saturday, prior to the visitation at the church. Caring for Bob and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN.

Bob was born on July 1, 1937 in Morrison County, the son of George and Alvina Happke. He graduated from Pierz Memorial Highschool in 1955. After high school, he stayed home and helped his dad on the farm north of Pierz. Bob met his wife Shirley while playing drums in a polka band. They dated five and a half years and were married in 1962. Bob and Shirley bought the farm from his dad and farmed together with their ten children until they retired in 2001 and moved to Pierz. Bob continued to farm well into his retirement years. In addition to farming and raising ten children, Bob was a board member of St. John’s School in Lastrup, Morrison County DHIA, the Morrison County Fair, and the Banner Bus Corporation. He was a member and a Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus and a trustee of St. John’s Nepomuk Parish in Lastrup, MN. Bob loved farming, playing and watching baseball and basketball, dancing, playing drums in polka bands (the Jolly Fisherman, the Country Polkateers, and Country Pride), speaking German and talking on the phone. He will always be remembered for his wisdom, quick wit and great sense of humor.

Bob is survived by children, Kevin Happke of Pierz, MN, Kelly (Daniel) Gangl of Pierz, MN, Karen (Scott) Schreiber of Big Sky, MT, Kay (Robert) Mongeau of Whistler, Canada, Keith (Doreen) Happke of Pierz, MN, Kari (Bruce) Happke of Brainerd, MN, Kent (Stacy) Happke of Pierz, MN, Kyle (Kori) Happke of Pierz, MN, and Kayla Gerads of Dallas, TX; son-in-law, Tony Scheel of Rice, MN; siblings, Al Happke of Mahtomedi, MN, Sylvia Kruschek of Little Falls, MN, Renee (Larry) Litke of Harding, MN, David (Jean) Happke of Little Falls, MN, Marie (Marn) Flicker of Grand Rapids, MN and Bea (Collin) Gau of St. Cloud, MN; 22 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by parents, George, Alvina and Florence Happke; wife, Shirley Happke; daughter, Karla Scheel and sister, Barb Bohrer.

In Lieu of Flowers, Memorials are preferred to: Holy Trinity School, Pierz, MN or St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, Lastrup, MN.

Our family would like to thank each and everyone of you for your thoughts, prayers, love, cards and memorials during this difficult time. No Thank You Cards Will Be Sent.