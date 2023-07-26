Robert James Marsh, 94, of Brainerd, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023, at Essentia Health - St. Joseph’s Medical Center.

A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Park United Methodist Church in Brainerd. Family and friends are invited to gather one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church and at Nelson - Doran Funeral Home Friday evening from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Interment with Military Honors will take place at Evergreen Cemetery.

Bob was born June 8, 1929, in Terril, IA, the son of Charles and Edna (Dailey) Marsh. For most of his life, Bob worked as a truck driver. He hauled chickens for Northwood Trucking in addition to raising them. He also worked at Scorpion Snowmobiles in Crosby. When he wasn’t working, he liked tending his vegetable garden, hunting, and taking road trips. He and his wife, Margery spent many winters in Mission, TX where he enjoyed helping with the Citrus Fiesta Parade floats.

Bob served in the US Army for several years during the Korean War. He was proud of his service and devoted a lot of hours to the local VFW, VFW Color Guard, and the local VFW Baseball program.

Above all, Bob loved his family and cherished the time he spent with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

He will be missed by his wife of 69 years, Margery (Anderson); daughter, Dawn (Bob) Garin; grandchildren, Jamie Lutz, Derrick Marsh, Kristopher Garin, and Katie Garin; great-grandchildren, Jared, Jessica, Sophie, Zoey, and Piper; and great-great-grandchildren, Mia, Joe, Ryder, and Ella. He was preceded in death by his sons, Kent and Davin; parents; and siblings, Bud, Maxine, Marguerite, and Beverly.

Nelson - Doran Funeral Home

www.nelson-doran.com

218.829.4755