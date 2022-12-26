Robert Phillips

Robert Niles Phillips Messerschmidt was born on November 2, 1937, to Vernon Messerschmidt and Norma Phillips Messerschmidt in Duluth, MN. He passed on to join God on December 18, 2022, while at Golden Horizons nursing home in Aitkin MN.

Bob spent his early years growing up in Duluth, MN, and enlisted in the US Air Force (Army Air Corp) at the age of 17, in 1955. His first station was in Great Falls, MT, where he met and married Sharon Gregoire. While in MT they had two children, Robert Raymond in 1957 and Suzan Marie in 1958. They then were transferred to California where their youngest son, Charles Leland, was born in 1959.

Bob was stationed in Montana, Morocco, Louisiana, Washington, Oklahoma and finally Minot, ND. He spent 20 years in the military, retiring at the ripe old age of 37 to his dream farm in Pequot Lakes, MN. His specialty was being a dental lab tech making dentures, crowns and bridges.

In 1985, Bob married Linda Beranek, in Brainerd, MN, on his 48th birthday. They moved to ND in 1992 to help start a new construction company. They bought an old house that Bob remodeled room by room, almost finishing his dream home before dementia took over his mind.

Bob lived an amazing life, full of adventures. He was a goldsmith, chef, farmer, handyman, pastor, craftsman, semi-truck driver, welder, small engine repairman, collector of many treasures, and a very insightful man with a special relationship with Our Lord. He loved his animals, dogs, horses, cows, chickens, cats, etc.

Bob held life-memberships in the American Legion in Brainerd, MN, the Amvets in Bismarck ND, and the Disabled American Veterans.

Bob is survived by his wife of 37 years, Linda; his son, Robert (Sherrie) Messerschmidt of Milford, OH; his daughter, Suzan (Aurora) Baarley, of Milwaukie OR; and son, Charles “Chuck” (Ruth) Messerschmidt, of Pequot Lakes MN; 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his special friend and caregiver of nine years, Jamie Allard.

Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Bob’s name.

Cremation has taken place and burial will take place in the Gull River Cemetery near Baxter, MN, over Memorial Day weekend. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes.