Robert W. Jacobson

Robert (Bob) Walter Jacobson, 85, dedicated husband, father, and grandfather - passed away in his sleep on Saturday January 7, 2023. Special thanks to Sherry for all her help in managing his care.

Bob was born to Walter and Minnie Jacobson in Brainerd, MN on April 2, 1937. He was raised and spent most of his life in Minnesota. In 1964 he started his 25+ year career in the United States Federal Defense Contracting Division as a contractor, advancing to supervisory leader. Bob ‘s personal interests included bowling, woodworking, and fishing. Three years ago, he moved with his wife Dorothy to St. Augustine, Florida. Prior to this move special friends, Roscoe & Cindy Evavold, Ken & Dorothy Hruska, relative, Susan Hammes (niece) neighbor, Jeannne, were a huge part of the village that assisted in helping Bob and Dorothy keep strong and healthy.

Bloomington Covenant Church, Bloomington, MN is where Bob and Dorothy worshiped, supported, and actively raised the family in Christian faith and values. Many years Bob sang in their choir or when he was seated with the congregation one could always tell from his singing voice where he was located.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Barbara Quam, wife, Dorothy, and granddaughter, Savanna Palesotti.

He is survived by his two daughters Jane, her children, Marissa and Devin, and Jennifer (Tony) Palesotti and their daughter Sydney; his brother Tom (Ruth) Jacobson of AZ.

Services are to be determined in the near future as it was requested by Bob and Dorothy to be buried together at Fort Snelling National cemetery in MN. Memorials preferred to the Donor’s choice.