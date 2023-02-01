Robert Wise

Robert James Wise, 77, of Brainerd, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Shiloh Assisted Living in Pequot Lakes.

A Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 6, 2023, at Nelson - Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd. Family and friends are welcome to gather 30 minutes prior to services with a luncheon to follow. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Brainerd with Military Honors provided by the Brainerd American Legion, Post #255 and Brainerd VFW, Post #1647.

Robert was born April 11, 1945, in Brainerd, the son of Victor and Margaret (Nelson) Wise. After school, Robert was drafted and served in Vietnam as a sharp shooter. He enjoyed his solitude and peaceful quiet time - especially on long drives. Although he could sometimes be a bit of a curmudgeon, he always smiled when playing catch with his daughter and niece. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Wise; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Rose Graham Jacob Robert Graham; niece, Misty (Billy High) Peterson; great-nieces, Brittany (Casey) Ladouceur, Bailey Peterson and Kayden Peterson; and great-great-niece, Braelynn Jares. He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Wise and his parents.

Nelson - Doran Funeral Home

www.nelson-doran.com

218.829.4755