Roberta A. “Bobbie” Ferrari

Roberta Ann “Bobbie” Ferrari, age 78 of Crosby died on July 14, 2023 at the Cuyuna Regional Care Center in Crosby. She was born on April 16, 1945 in Crosby to Leslie and Bernice (Jenkins) Wood. Bobbie married David Ferrari on February 10, 1968 in Crosby. She was a retired Dispatcher for the Crosby Police Department with 28 years of service and a former auxiliary member of the Crosby Fire Department.

Bobbie is survived by her son, Tony (Jorin) Ferrari of Crosby; son-in-law, John Vetrone of Conroe, TX; sisters-in-law, Virginia Hummel of Ironton and Brenda Wood of Emily; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Preceding Bobbie in death are her parents; her husband David “Butch” Ferrari; one daughter, Tammie Vetrone; one sister, Jeanne Summers and one brother, Jerry Wood.

A Memorial Gathering will be on Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.