Roberta “Bobbie” Erickson

Roberta Jane Erickson “Bobbie” (Lewis) passed away peacefully March 16, 2023. Born in Minneapolis on April 22, 1947. Bobbie joined the Brainerd community over 30 years ago, working in various restaurants until 2005 when she finally realized her dream of owning her own… Bobbie’s Kitchen. Her true passion was serving her customers, and through her food and the café she gained many friends and touched even more lives. Bobbie is loved and will be missed.

Preceded by parents Irving (Curley) and Beulah Erickson; an infant son; sisters Florene Zitzow and Patricia Jendro; and brothers-in-law Dale Oppegard and Jeffrey Reedy.

Survived by her partner of 30 years, Stanley Hummel, sisters Connie Skillingstad and Cheryll (Brian) Hardy, brother Richard (Peggy) Erickson, brothers-in-law John Jendro and Ted Zitzow; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Children- Kelli Deal, Scott (Lea) Comstock, Christopher Comstock (Martha Lippai), Robert Reins, and Liberty Lewis. Grandchildren- Holli (Brandon) Braasch, Angela Comstock, Shawn (Jolene) Comstock, Nicole Nyquist, Stefanie Deal, Lukas Comstock, Tyler Comstock, Christopher Cone, Logan Cone, And Nicholas Young. Great-grandchildren Jack, Trevor, Cole, Zachary, Anii, Allison, and Juliana.

A Celebration of Bobbie’s life will take place at the Green Lantern Bar and Grill on Sunday, April 2, 2023 from 12:00pm-3:00 pm. Memorials preferred to the family for burial expenses. Eulogy to be performed by Pastor Todd Wooden. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.