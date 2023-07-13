Roger Bohall

Roger John Bohall, 34, died in a UTV accident in Montana on July 5, 2023. He was born in Sioux City, Iowa on August 28, 1988, to John Bohall and Jennifer Seeman. Roger graduated from Pequot Lakes High School in 2007. He was employed as a driver at Fletcher’s Trucking in Brainerd.

Roger was known to many as “Big Rog.” Others would often refer to him as a “Gentle Giant” or a “Big Teddy Bear.” Roger’s kind nature and heart of gold will be missed by all who knew him. Roger had a great love for camping, hunting, ice fishing, playing cards (Bid 500), riding his side by side, wiener dogs, and most of all, spending time with his family and friends.

Roger is survived by his mother, Jennifer Seeman (Auer); brother, Chad (Amanda) Auer; sister, Shannon (Nick) Swenson; stepfather, Gerald (Becky) Seeman; stepbrothers: Josh (Kat) Tomberlin, Jordan (Amy) Tomberlin, Logan (Rachel) Bauman; former wife and friend, Keya Lodermeier; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, John Bohall.

A Memorial Service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22 at the Pleasant Hill Community Church, Pequot Lakes. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow the service at Chad Auer’s house. In honor of Roger, family and friends will be wearing his favorite color, red, with blue jeans. Please join us in remembrance of him.

Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.