April 17, 1934 - April 21, 2023

MAYVILLE, N.D. - Roger E. Syvertsen, 89, Mayville, N.D., formerly Brainerd, Minn., died Friday, April 21, in Luther Memorial Home.

A family greeting will be from 1-2 p.m., with a memorial service at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 20, at Norman Funeral Home Chapel in Grand Forks, N.D.

Interment will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minn.

