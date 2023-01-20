Roger Goble

Roger ascended to the Kingdom of Glory on January 17, 2023, four years after suffering a severe stroke, which left him mostly paralyzed on the left side.

Roger was born on September 26, 1951 to Howard and Ardyce (Granby) Goble in Brainerd, Minnesota. After graduating from Hill High School in St Paul, Minnesota, he attended college for a short time and then enlisted in the Army Security Agency and served as a Vietnamese Linguist in Thailand for one year two months and 17 days (he was always very specific about that).

After his honorable discharge in February 1974, he returned to Minnesota and married his college sweetheart, Vicki Morrison, on Friday, September 13, 1974. Thirteen was their lucky number and they traditionally celebrated their anniversary whenever any Friday the 13th rolled around.

Roger and Vicki started their life together in Duluth, Minnesota, where they lived until 1981 and where their two children, Simon (Linda) and Amanda were born. While in Duluth Roger attended the vocational school there and received a Highway Technician certificate and worked as a draftsman for construction. After moving to Lake of the Woods County in 1981 Roger went to work at Rowell Laboratories part time and was quickly promoted to full time in early 1982. He stayed with the company through a couple of changes and retired in 2014 after 33 years.

Roger loved hunting, snowmobiling, being with family, outside activities, reading, gardening, and working on projects in the yard. He was always willing to help anyone and loved spending time outdoors and getting things done.

He was an avid deer hunter and always got his deer. One year he got everyone’s deer. He had his eye on a small herd the first morning of deer season and, as soon as the legal time hit, he started shooting. When he was done, he had four dead deer. The other hunters gave him a hard time, saying he was trying to fill all the licenses by himself. The next morning he got up, went out, and did the same thing, this time shooting five deer!

He was preceded in death by his father Howard Goble, mother Ardyce Achermann, and step-father Henry Achermann. He is survived by his wife, his two children, four grandchildren: Rilian Goble, Tyeloreen Goble, Kylara Goble, and Addison Fox, and his siblings, David Achermann, Veronica (Chad) Witham, Marcus (Tanya) Achermann, and Becky Achermann.

A graveside service will be held at Poplar Cemetery (83rd Ave SW & 68th St SW, Poplar Township, Minnesota) on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2:00 pm with Military Honors. The service will be followed by socializing and food at The Center in Brainerd (803 Kingwood St).

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to one of the organizations that meant a lot to Roger-Breath of Life at 200 Buffalo Hills Ln, Brainerd 56401 (or an adult day service of your choice) or an agency of your choice that supports veterans or one that provides safety training for youth hunters.