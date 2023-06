Roger Heidelberger passed away on June 24, 2023 in Merrifield, MN. Roger was born in Minneapolis, MN on August 15, 1944 to Cecil and Marian (Clinton) Heidelberger. He went to school in Anoka, MN.

Roger was survived by Christy Lou (Coffel) Heidelberger, married on October 10, 1981. Roger’s childern are Randy and (Wife) Jessica Heidelberger, Kellie Heidelberger, Kim and (Husband) Steve Holter. He has 10 Grandchildren and 24 Great-Grandchildren. Roger has five Brothers and five Sisters. He moved to the Lakes Area in 1987 where he started Merrifield Auto Sales.

A Celebration of Life for Roger will be held on July 14, 2023 at 4:00pm at the Brainerd Eagles Club (124 Front St, Brainerd).

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.