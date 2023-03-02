Roger Howell

Roger Leroy Howell, 67, of Motley, passed away on February 28, 2023. Services will be at The Bears Den on March 9th, 2023, at 1:00pm with a visitation 1 hour before the service. 7063 76th St. SW, Motley, MN 56466.

Roger was an avid outdoorsman and family man. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and logging. His to do list might keep him outdoors for most of the day, but he always made time for an afternoon of riding his Harley or hitting the lake for fishing or diving. Watching the birds at our feeders, especially the hummingbirds, were some of our best times. Roger owned his own logging company early in life and then moved on to Labor Union 563 to ensure a comfortable retirement.

Roger met Sandi (Zenk) Chamberlain in late 2017 and there was an instant connection. They were married on November 11, 2019.

Roger is survived by his wife, Sandra; children, Eli (Staci), Amber (Elliott), Yvonne, Heidi (Andrew); siblings, Ruth (Dave), Marie (John), Dale (Debbie), Karen (Clark), Nancy, Dennis, and Julie. Fifteen grandchildren; previous partner Patty Jo and her children, David, Nick, and Jodi. He is preceded in death by his parents Leila and Darold Howell; previous spouse Debra Ehrhorn.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Staples. Flowers and cards can be mailed to The Bears Den.