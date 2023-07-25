Roger N. Ostrowski

Roger Niel Ostrowski, age 89 of Ironton died on July 22, 2023 at the Cuyuna Regional Care Center in Crosby. He was born in Moran Township, MN on June 5, 1934 to Andrew and May (Salisbury) Ostrowski.

Roger is survived by his wife, Betty; four sons, Joseph (Lori) Ostrowski of Ironton, Wayne (Carla) Ostrowski of Deerwood, Mary (Kathy) Ostrowski of Deerwood; one daughter, Karin (Tony) Nelson of Deerwood; daughter-in-law, Lori Ostrowski of Brainerd; one brother, Larry (Carol) Ostrowski of Brainerd; two sisters, Carol (Jerry) Thull of Alexandria and Sheila (Bob) Plemel of Brainerd; 21 grandchildren and 53 great grandchildren.

Preceding Roger in death are his parents; one son, Clark Ostrowski; one sister, Dolores Ebinger; one grandchild, Andy Nelson; and great grandchildren, Ainsley and Olivia Systad;

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Crosby. Burial will be at the Scandia Cemetery in Deerwood. Visitation will be on Thursday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.