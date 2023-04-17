Ronald Carner

Ronald J. Carner, 78 year old resident of Brainerd, MN passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at his home in Brainerd, MN. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00-4:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Barrows (Crow Wing) Town Hall.

Ron was born on July 16, 1944, in Brainerd, MN to the late Raymond and June (Glanville) Carner. He was united in marriage to Peggy Adair on March 16, 1966. Ron enjoyed being home with his family, fishing, listening to music, and watching the wildlife that came into the yard. He also liked watching westerns, Minnesota Vikings and Harry Potter. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Peggy Carner; children, Rob (Christi) Carner, Chris (Brett) Carner-Stalwick, James (Donna) Carner; grandchildren, Ashley Kohl, Ross (Amber) Carner, Randy Kohl, Angela (Joseph) Bahr, Duante (Hannah Moody) Carner, Haley (Brandon) Pederson, Alyssa Carner and Danielle Carner; great-grandchildren, Addyson Bahr, Evelyn Carner and Rhett Carner; siblings, Judy Maske, Virginia Borg, Dale Carner, Richard (Lillie) Carner, Anita Chamberlin, and Loren Carner; many nieces and nephews; special caregivers, Golden Heart PCA’s Darcy Jackson and Courtney Cogger, brought joy to him everyday; special mentions, Barb Cogger, Jenna Borders and the Good Samaritan Hospice staff.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and June Carner; brothers, Virgil and Tom Carner; sister, Lorna Britton and nephews, Todd and Joshua Carner.

Caring for Ronald and his family is the Halvorson-Taylor Funeral Home in Brainerd, MN. 218-829-3581