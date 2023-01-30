Ronald Kokko

Ronald John Kokko, age 87, of Pine River, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the Lakewood Care Center in Staples, MN. He was born to John and Hulda Kokko on April 7, 1935, in L’Anse, Michigan.

Ron graduated from Michigan Tech with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for United States Steel Corporation in Coleraine, MN, where he met his wife. He worked for several other companies, including Woodland Container Corporation in Staples and Aitkin, and Durkee Manufacturing in Pine River, MN. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his family.

Ron is survived by his wife of 63 years, Anita; children, Brenda Erickson (Joel) and Lori Johnson (Jeff); grandchildren: Brianna Kahlstorf (Mitch), Chelsea Leonard (Ryan), Tom Johnson (fiancé DaVonté Robertson), Megan Johnson; great grandchildren: Kylie, Eli, Laney, Colter; siblings: June Pfeiffer (Fred), Shirley Tollefson (Harlan), Ken Kokko (Kris); and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be 11 AM on Saturday, February 4, at New Life Church in Pine River. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, rural Pine River. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.