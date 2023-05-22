Ronald L. Meyer, 55, of Nisswa, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Essentia Health - St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd.

A Celebration of Ron’s Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter. Family and friends are invited to gather starting at 11:00 a.m. at the church and to stay for a reception to follow.

Ron was born April 9, 1968, in Brainerd, the son of Robert and LuJean Meyer. His love for sports growing up led to coaching in his later years. After graduation, he continued his education at Bemidji State University before transferring to the University of Minnesota where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Financial Math. In 1993, he married Michelle Micus. The couple spent a few years in Bloomington before making the Brainerd Lakes Area their home in 1995. Ron was trusted, respected, and committed his life to helping people. For more than 30 years, he worked with Stifel as a financial advisor. He took pride in ensuring his clients were treated like family. Ron and Michelle have been big supporters of Camp Confidence for many years. In addition, Ron was active in the Brainerd Jaycees. He lived by the last line of the Jaycees Creed, “Service to Humanity is the BEST WORK OF LIFE!” He was also instrumental in building the Brainerd Jaycees Lakes Ice Fishing Extravaganza.

Ron’s family meant the world to him - he dedicated many hours coaching and attending Jake and Jenna’s activities. The family liked hunting and fishing together, spending time on the lake, or sitting by the firepit.

As life got tough, Ron’s work ethic powered him through many days. He always set three daily goals and lived each day with the attitude: Keep on, keepin’ on.

He will be dearly missed by his wife of 30 years, Michelle; son, Jake (Alexa Greendahl); daughter, Jenna; parents, Bob and LuJean; brother, Rick (Cathy) Meyer; uncle, Roger (Jaci) Peterson; and many extended family members and friends.

