July 31, 1932 - April 17, 2023

AITKIN, Minn. - Rose Ann Nentl, 90, Aitkin, Minn., died Monday, April 17, in Aicota Assisted Living.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 25, at Saint James Catholic Church in Aitkin. Father Mike Patullo will officiate. Burial will be in Saint Thomas Cemetery in Aitkin. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Arrangements by Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin.