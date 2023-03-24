(Donn) Ross Boring, age 82, of Brainerd, Minnesota passed away peacefully at home on February 11, 2023 surrounded by his two sons, Donn Boring and Todd Neier, his wife of over 50 years Dixie (née Norman), and their beloved dogs, Shadow and Lilli.

Ross was born on November 18, 1940 in Montreal, Canada to an American father and Canadian mother, the late (Paul) Donn and (Margaret) Eileen (née Williams) Boring. In addition to his parents, Ross is preceded in death by his sister, (Margaret) Lorraine Temple, brother-in-law, Dan Norman, grandson, (Dustin) Travis Boring, and too many friends to mention.

He is survived by his aforementioned sons and their spouses, Siddah (Donn) and Debbie (Todd); his grandchildren Kayla Boring, Cassandra Monney (Tyler), Maggie, Robert, and Jason (Aaliyah) Neier; great-grandchildren Dezmond Connolly and Emily Boring; nieces Shawn, Ashley, Sarah, and Shayna; nephews Josh, Matt, and Daniel; and many great-nieces and nephews.

Ross’s Canadian heritage was very important to him, with all three of his Canadian uncles going off to fight against Hitler in 1939. He absolutely adored his Uncle Harold, the youngest of the three, who lied about his age in order join his brothers, Tom and Doug, serving their country. Upon Harold’s return, he showed a shy 4-year-old Ross his service revolver and threw him on the back of his Harley for a ride. After that, their connection was solidified. It was this relationship that piqued Ross’s lifelong interest in the history of war and WWII in particular.

Ross was a natural born salesman and entrepreneur. At the ripe old age of 10 he purchased a box of 100 plastic ice scrapers and sold them door-to-door. When that box was sold, he bought another! His family moved to the United States in 1951 where he got a paper route at age 11. He continued to work throughout his teens assisting his family as much as he could. He was a parking lot attendant at a department store where they were so impressed with him asked him to work inside the store selling men’s suits and hand-lasted Italian shoes. He was a member of the West Essex (New Jersey) First Aid Squad, served on the ski patrol, was an Eagle Scout and camp counselor.

Ross graduated from Grover Cleveland High School in Caldwell, NJ in 1959. Shortly thereafter he went to work at Tweco (welding) Products in Wichita, KS spending 2.5 years working in every department the company had to offer. In 1964 he was promoted to Factory Representative for the North Central Territory. In 1966 he went to work for P&H and moved to St. Louis, MO where he met and befriended Chuck James who also worked in the industry. In 1969 he finally realized his dream of owning his own company when he and Chuck decided to go into business together and started Boring-James & Associates. Over their 10-year partnership, they successfully ran 5 different companies with Ross as super-salesman. Ross continued working in the welding and related industries as a manufacturer’s representative and consultant until his retirement in March 2019. He was a lifetime member of the American Welding Society and considered his greatest career achievement to be serving a single client (Bechtel Corporation) for 54 years.

Ross had a distinctive laugh and a quick sense of humor. He loved fishing (especially catching Muskies), launching fireworks on the 4th of July, model trains, WWII model airplanes, and Christmas. He was a mentor for those seeking a guiding light toward a better life, a dedicated and tireless salesman, a proud and generous father, loving husband, and a loyal friend. Ross was not a religious man, but he was a faithful servant of God who prayed daily. We are all better for having known and loved him.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at South Long Lake Church (13152 Smart Rd, Brainerd, MN 56401). Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow at the church. Memorial donations are preferred in lieu of flowers and can be sent to The Salvation Army, (208 S. 5th Street, Brainerd, MN 56401) or Lakes Area Alano Association (7829 State Hwy 210, Baxter, MN 56425).