Rudy J. Cluever

Rudy John Cluever, 74, of Brainerd, passed away on May 22, 2023, in Brainerd. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brainerd at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be held one hour prior.

Rudy was born on May 7, 1949, to John and Jeanne (Rudy) Cluever in Brainerd. He attended school in Brainerd and was a drummer in a band. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, being outside, and dirt track racing. Rudy was proud to be a Cub Scout/Boy Scout troop leader. Rudy enjoyed spending time in his man cave - watching birds and wildlife at home. We all could stop out back and hang out in his man cave. More often he was out in the woods enjoying nature and just time alone. He also loved playing all kinds of cards games, but he loved cribbage the most. His favorite thing of all was spending time with his family - especially his grandkids.

He is survived by his significant other Andrea, his children Chris (Katie) Cluever, Daniel (Traci Marshall) Cluever, Joseph (Lexxi Tapp) Cluever, two step daughters Tisha (Nicholas) Larson and Tanya Bloomquist, 15 plus grandchildren, six great grandchildren, 104 nieces and nephews, nine siblings Susan Lease, Beverly Bosch, Kay Deist, John Cluever Jr. (Tris), Patricia Sorsveen (Jeff), Mike Cluever (Jody), Mary Doucette, Mark Cluever all from Brainerd and Charles Cluever (Marsha) of Pine Island, MN, and the mothers of his children Terri Deming and Myrna Deering.

Rudy is preceded in death by his parents, his brother James, nephew Jimmy and granddaughter Stephanie Jeane.

