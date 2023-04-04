Ruth Ann Nurnberger, 82 of Staples, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 31, 2023, at Park Rapids Hospital after a short illness. Funeral Services are Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Staples with a visitation starting at 9:30am at the Church.

Ruth was born on August 26, 1940, in Menahga, MN to Walter and Alice (Peterson) Leslie.

She lived on a farm NE of Verndale and later moved to Staples on a farm near McGivern Park. Ruth was a graduate of Staples High School and was a cheerleader where she met her high school sweetheart and husband Robert (Bob) Nurnberger who was active in sports. They were married on April 19, 1958, for 64 years and enjoyed playing mixed couples softball, raising their family, coaching, and cheering on their children and grandchildren in various sports over the years.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law and friend. A strong, beautiful woman who had a zeal for life and a strong love for her family.

Ruth enjoyed outdoor activities, such as fishing and gardening, where she often out-fished most of her family, and managed to maintain a beautiful and thriving garden. She was a great baker and cook, and she expressed her love to every individual family member through memorizing and providing their favorite meals and baked goods. She loved to sew and crochet, making many quilts for the family over the years. She also sewed wedding dresses, prom dresses, and doll clothes for her family. There was very little Ruth could not do when she set her mind to it. She recently bought a computer and taught herself to use email and word processing to share her recipes with her family.

We all have wonderful memories of the time she spent with us at their (Bob and Ruth) cabin in Nevis, MN. Memories that range from fishing out in the boat and off the dock, playing Bocce ball in the back lawn, and playing a game or two of cribbage after dark.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Robert Nurnberger, her children Bob (Sue) Nurnberger, Scot (Jackie) Nurnberger, Sherri Nurnberger, son-in-law John Riewer, grandchildren Jolene, Aaron, Samantha, Bayli, Joshua, Malerie, Derek, Caleb, Jared, Jordan, and Adam, 17 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and a brother, Eugene Leslie.

She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Kim Riewer, son-in-law Gary Otteson, siblings June Faruolo, Bonnie Johnson, Roger Leslie, Kenneth Leslie, Lorraine Ringler and her parents.

