Ruth Ann Lane, age 57, died on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Essentia Health - St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd.

Ruth was born on January 26, 1965, in Tacoma, Washington. She was a wonderful wife and mother, who always had her loved ones back. She was always ready for a good time, was the life of the party, and her husband would debate her great taste in music. She was a proud member of the Pillager Lions Club and loved to spend her free time fishing and camping. Her passion for photography caused her to often be behind the lens, rather than in front of.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Kerry; children, Joshua, Tiffany, Julianne (Christopher) and Rosina; three grandchildren, Liam, Braiden and Brooke; siblings, Bryan (Jennifer) and Bethany. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Services for Ruth will be held at a later date.

