Ruth VanKeuren

Ruth Alice Van Keuren was born June 16, 1922, to Louis and Alice Probst in Alice, ND. She moved to MN with parents in 1938. She worked in the Kaiser Shipyards in Richmond, CA during World War II when Perry “Pat” Van Keuren was released from the Veterans Hospital after being wounded in the Admiralty Islands.

Ruth and Pat were married at Holy Family Catholic Church on December 2, 1944. They farmed east and south of Pine Center. After her husband died in 1995, she remained on the farm until 2010. Ruth was active in her church in many ways and volunteered at the Onamia Long Term Care. She moved to Oakwood Apartments in December 2010 until entering the Onamia Nursing Home in 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Pat, sisters Agnes, Gertrude, Donna, and Evelyn; brothers Wallace, Warren, Marvin and Laurence; grandsons, Robert and Paul.

She is survived by her children Roy, Linda (Victor), Jerry (Maureen); grandsons Timothy (Amy) Lease, Patrick (Lynn) Lease, Bill Van Keuren, Eric (Amy) Van Keuren; sisters Barbara, Grace, Shirley; 9 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial for Ruth will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 11AM at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hillman. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass. Burial in the parish cemetery.

www.halvorsontaylor.com