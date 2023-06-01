Samuel Alcock

Samuel Earl Alcock, age 23, of Fargo, ND, formerly of Merrifield, died on May 28. He was born on August 31, 1999, to Brad and Kari (Hagen) Alcock.

Sam is survived by his parents; sister Sara; Grandmas Irene Hagen and Elaine Alcock; aunts and uncles, Kristi and Mark Anderson, Kent Hagen, Keith Alcock and Natasha Warner, Dean and Lynn Alcock, Kdep Heng; cousins, Matthew and Talia Anderson (Runa, Noah), Michaela Anderson, Kennedy Hagen, Raksmey Heng, Meaktra and Linda Heng, Seda Heng, Kourtni Alcock, Ben Jensen, Abby Alcock, Ethan Alcock; Godparents Tim and Beth Schalow.

Services will be held at 3pm on Sunday, June 4, at Crosslake Lutheran Church with a visitation from 1pm-3pm.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Brenny Family Funeral Chaple, Crosslake.