Samuel Sweet

Samuel Anthony Sweet, age 82, of Brainerd, passed away at his home on March 2, 2023. Sam was born in Barrows on November 7, 1940, to Harold & Josephine (Clay) Sweet.

Sam is survived by his children, Kevin (Denise), David, Brian and Janae (Jerry) Brill; sisters, Betty Tyler and Beverly Miller; 6 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother and his wife, Roger & Mary Klunder; brother-in-law, Ronnie Miller.

Visitation will be on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 11:30AM -12:30PM at Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center, with graveside service following at Oakland Cemetery at 1PM.

The family sends a heartfelt Thank You to Cuyuna Hospice.

