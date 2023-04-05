Sharon Amerud

Sharon Marie (Paulson) Amerud, 86, of Brainerd, MN, died Tuesday, February 14th, 2023, at Diamond Willow in Baxter, MN.

Sharon was born April 27, 1936, in Brainerd, to Marie (Wolleat) and Leland (Rusty) Paulson.

She graduated from Brainerd Senior High School and worked at various positions in the Brainerd area, most notably as a loan officer for many years at Brainerd Savings and Loan. She married Harold Amerud on April 30th, 1964.

Sharon was an exceptional artist, generously sharing her beautiful works with family and friends. She especially loved to paint animals and was proficient at the art of Norwegian rosemaling. She adored her dogs, Sandy and Mandy, enjoyed the company of several cats over the years and found much joy in feeding birds, especially hummingbirds. She loved to travel and often recalled happy memories of trips west to the mountains, south for warmer winters in Texas and visits to friends and family. Sharon’s photo albums were filled with pictures of many happy times with friends and family. She enjoyed playing cards, going for walks and exercising with friends, growing flowers, cooking and baking. Her home, art and friendships were all touched by her love of beauty and her caring heart. Her Christian faith was important to her, and she was active in the churches she attended. She will be deeply missed.

Sharon is survived by her brother, Tod (Linda) Paulson, multiple nieces and nephews and many of Harold’s children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold, two sisters, Karen and Lynda, and by her beloved parents.

A service will be held Friday, May 19th, 2023, at Brenny Funeral Chapel, Baxter, MN, at 10:30 a.m. A light luncheon will be served, followed by a brief graveside service at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN, for those wishing to attend.

The family requests all gifts be directed to Heartland Animal Rescue Team (H.A.R.T.) of Brainerd/Baxter in Sharon’s memory or to the animal-rescue organization of choice. Thank you for celebrating Sharon Marie Amerud’s life with your gifts and happy memories!

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.