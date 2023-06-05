Sharon Syvertson

Sharon Rae Syvertson, age 82, of Baxter passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023, after battling many years of Parkinson’s disease. Sharon was born in North Dakota to Arthur & Harriet (Hemmer) Peterson on April 26, 1941. She married Gary Syvertson on August 12, 1961.

Sharon cherished her time with her family and was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed time with her sisters, traveling and shopping. She was a gifted, creative quilter who had a large circle of quilting friends. Sharon had a witty sense of humor, with great one liners!

Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 61 years, Gary; son, Mark (Amy) Syvertson; daughter, Julie (Todd) Schmidt; sisters: Alice Deck, Connie (David) Pedersen and Brenda (Jerry) Enget; grandchildren, Amanda (Alex) Koblitz, Spencer (Ariel) Syvertson, Teirrah (Grant) Wennerberg, Nathan Schmidt, Easton (Allison) Syvertson, Ellie Syvertson, Mason Syvertson and Judson Syvertson; great-grandson, Thomas Koblitz; and a soon to be, great-granddaughter. .

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral service for Sharon will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 11AM at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter. Visitation will held on Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 4-7PM at Lord of Life Church and one hour prior to the service. The burial will be at the Baxter Cemetery.

www.halvorsonjohnson.com