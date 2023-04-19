Shawn Sondrol, age 29, of Breezy Point, MN, passed away on April 15, 2023, at his home. He was born October 20, 1993, in Breckenridge, MN, to Dale and Diane Sondrol. Shawn enjoyed computers and fixing things, especially cars. He enjoyed helping people in any way he could.

Shawn is survived by his parents, Dale and Diane Sondrol; siblings: Trista Sondrol (Chris Ferriero), Chad Sondrol, Heather Gizinski (Dave); nieces and nephews: Taylor Sondrol, Dawson Ferriero, William Gizinski, Joslyn Gizinski and Rachel Gizinski.

Memorial services will be 10:30 am on Friday, April 28, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Pequot Lakes, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Our Savior’s Cemetery. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pequot Lakes, MN