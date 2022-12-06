Shirley E. Harker

Shirley Elizabeth Harker, age 91 of Crosby passed away on December 6, 2022 at her home. She was born in Tioga, North Dakota to James and Bessie Flynn. After they lost their farm during the depression they moved to Pine River. Shirley attended the Pine River schools, where she met the love of her life, James Harker. The married shortly after high school and had two children.

She was a member of the Salem Lutheran Church in Deerwood, loved to golf at Cuyuna Rolling Hills where she was a member for almost 60 years. She cherished hunting and fishing at Stewart Lake, was a great card and bridge player, enjoyed her flower gardens and was an excellent cook. Shirley worked as a receptionist at the Cuyuna Range Clinic when there were only three doctor, Dr. Marshall, Dr. Nixon and Dr. Kelly.

Preceding Shirley in death are her husband, Jim; a great grandchild, Brooklyn Rae Harker; her parents; two brothers and four sisters.

Shirley leaves behind her children, Lynn (Shelley), Debra (Dennis); seven grandchildren, Jamison (Shannon), Brian (Samantha), Ryan (Mollie), Jacquelyn (Brian), Jennifer (Noah), Michelle (Clint), Renae (David) and nineteen great grandchildren.

A Memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the Salem Lutheran Church in Deerwood. Entombment will be at the Salem Lutheran Columbarium. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Sunday. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.