Stephanie J. Cluever, 26 year old resident of Little Falls, MN passed away Monday, February 20, 2023 as a result of a motor vehicle accident south of Grand Forks, ND. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Little Falls Alliance Church. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the church. Left to cherish her memories are her parents, Daniel Cluever (Tracy Marshall), Michelle Charpenter (Chris Hirsch); Grandparents, Terry Deming (Larry Mariette), Rudy Cluever (Andrea Bloomquist) and Linda Keppers; siblings, Bethany Collins, Tammy Charpenter, Shawn Angevine, Brian Fulda, Charles, Lucas, Terese, Wolf, Lane and Aleah Hirsch, many aunts, uncles and cousins and special friend, Shawn Williams. shelleyfuneralchapels.com 320-632-5242