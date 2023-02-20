Stephen Dixon

Stephen (Steve) Dixon, 79, of Baxter/Brainerd, MN, formerly of Chaska, MN, passed away at his home on February 15, 2023.

Stephen (Steve) Dixon was born in Chaska, Minnesota, on December 22, 1943, to Ralph and Cora (nee Herrmann) Dixon. Steve was a Navy veteran. He attended Naval School after high school and studied nuclear weapon maintenance and storage at the Sandia Base in New Mexico. After Naval School, Steve participated in three Mediterranean Cruises on the aircraft carrier USS Shanghai-La. During the Cuban Missile Crisis, Steve was on the aircraft carrier USS Lexington for two months.

After the Navy, Steve worked for Sperry Univac in the Defense Systems Division for 29 years and had top-secret clearance. He started out writing logic wire tabs and later was asked to start a minuteman missile depot. When a memory failed, he flew to the site to pick up the memory, placing it into a briefcase and handcuffing it to his wrist, with two armed guards escorting him back to St. Paul. The memory was still active as it had the missile launch code in it. He later became the Administration Assistant to the Director of Quality and Field Service.

On May 31, 1975, Steve married Murna Elizabeth McPherson (Cookie). They were married for 34 years until Cookie’s death in September 2009.

Throughout his life, Steve belonged to the Naval Nuclear Weapon Association (Keepers of the Dragon), was a Scottish Rite Mason and Shriner, and founded the Carver County Veterans Association, serving as president for 11 years; while serving as president he directed the fundraising for the black granite Vietnam War memorials located at the Carver County Courthouse and for the purchase of three vans used to transport veterans to and from the VA Hospital. Steve belonged to the Chaska American Legion Post 57 and was a daytime bartender there for many years. He later joined the Brainerd American Legion Post 255. He was also a WCCO Weather Watcher. In 2019, Steve moved to Baxter, Minnesota.

In addition to his wife, Steve is preceded in death by his parents and brother Dave Dixon. Steve is survived by his three stepchildren, Phillip May (Theresa), Renee McPherson Daniels, and Mickey McPherson Farber (Scott), his grandchildren and great grandchildren, and his two brothers Jim Dixon (Lori) and Bob Dixon (Mary) and their children.

Per Steve’s request, there will be no funeral service.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.