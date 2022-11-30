Steven “Rookie” Nordean

Steven “Rookie” Paul Nordean, 63, of Aitkin, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, November 26, 2022 at his home.

He is survived by his daughter: Bailey Nordean of Sherburn, MN.

Son: Drew Nordean of Chandler, AZ.

Granddaughter: Navy Rae

Many other special relatives and friends who mourn his passing.

Services will be 11:00am - Saturday, December 3, 2022 at First Lutheran Church, Aitkin. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin.