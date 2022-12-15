Steven “Steve” J. Bissett

A Celebration of Life will be from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, January 7, 2022 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker for Steve Bissett, age 71, who passed away on December 8, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Steve was born on October 1, 1951 in Willmar to Red and Vi (Koep) Bissett. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Deb Eischens, on November 6, 1976 in Willmar, MN. Throughout his life Steve lived in Willmar, Aberdeen SD, Elk River, Garrison, Brainerd, and Becker. He worked 28 years for BNSF as a railroad conductor and retired in 2000. Steve had a passion for fishing. He loved teaching others how to fish and was a professional fisherman and guide for many years. Steve also enjoyed bingo, playing cards, poker, cribbage, and hunting. He was a patient, positive, and quick-witted man. His positivity never changed during his 18-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Most importantly, Steve’s grandchildren meant everything to him. He loved spending time with them, and always showed his support by attending their sporting events and activities.

Steve is survived by his loving wife, Deb of Becker; children, Sara Martin (Brian Taylor) of Rogers and Phil (Jes) Bissett of Becker; sisters, Kellie (Doug) Peterson of Greenfield and Dawn Karon (David Knudson) of Minneapolis; brother-in-law, Pete Klinkner of Albertville; and grandchildren, Riley, Beau, and Gemma. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Brenda Klinkner.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, michaeljfox.org.

