Steven Sundquist

Steven P. Sundquist, 73, of Brainerd, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family.

There will be a Celebration of Steve’s Life at 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 13, 2023, at Lord of Life Church in Baxter. Family and friends are invited to gather one hour prior to services and to stay for a luncheon to follow.

Steve was born April 23, 1949, in Brainerd, to Philip and Louise (Cameron) Sundquist. Steve was a 1967 graduate of Washington High School in Brainerd. In 1968, Steve and his parents purchased a small print shop in Deerwood, MN., which they moved to Brainerd in 1971. Steve also taught printing at Staples Technical College for a few years in the late 70’s while also working at Range. When Phil decided to semi-retire in 1978, Steve and Judy fully purchased the business. Steve and Judy eventually retired from ownership of Range Printing in 2011. Shawn and Mary Sundquist are the current owners. In fact, the presence of generation #4 has already been felt within the business. Printing is definitely in the family blood, as Steve appreciated the friendships it cultivated with employees, vendors and customers.

Steve enjoyed traveling. He was an outdoorsman who liked to hunt with his son and grandsons, fish, and camp. Designing and building a retirement home, a life long dream came true in 2018. His organized Tinkeroom (no more Workshops!) was included in the house. Steve’s number one priority was always family. He was on the sidelines for the grandkids’ baseball, basketball, football, hockey and soccer games, critiqued dance competitions, and enjoyed dance recitals and shows.

He will be dearly missed by his wife of 53 years, Judy (Mayo); son, Shawn (Mary) Sundquist of Pillager; daughters; Michele (Mike) Weiss of New Richmond, WI and Molly Sundquist of Brainerd; grandchildren, Eli and Kaleb Sundquist; Jakob, Sullivan, Emily and Truman Weiss; and Sofia and Sawyer Sundquist- Rogers; sisters, Connie (Roger) Dahlman of Mt. Aire, MD, and Glenda Feldsien of Billings, MT; seven nieces (and families); and many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sharon Bode; nephew, Sam Bode; and brother-in-law, Kent Feldsien.

The family would like to thank Promedica (formerly Heartland) for the excellent Palliative and Hospice Care given to Steve and his family. Your team rocks!!

Arrangements have been made with Nelson-Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd.